🔴Replacement Migration EXPLAINED (Documentary 2019)
A collapse of pension systems is imminent because our population is declining and ageing. 20 years ago the UN experts came up with the perfect solution: importing hundreds of millions of migrants …More
A collapse of pension systems is imminent because our population is declining and ageing. 20 years ago the UN experts came up with the perfect solution: importing hundreds of millions of migrants from Africa, Asia and South America. Today we see this plan being enforced upon our countries, although no one ever asked us if we agree.
I agree .... I think the way the governments are operating now, are bringing about the collapse that will bring about a socialist new world order .....
The same diabolic migration plan is now being implemented in Poland to annihilate our Polish nation and Latin civilization.
Well no actually. If Christian immigration was not discriminated against this idea might have some credibility. In addition, there's the little problem of collecting tax and pension revenue from sections of the population who
Well no actually. If Christian immigration was not discriminated against this idea might have some credibility. In addition, there's the little problem of collecting tax and pension revenue from sections of the population who
Furthermore if population is such a worry why is the butchery of children in the womb pushed so virulently? UN experts indeed - don't make me laugh!
Furthermore if population is such a worry why is the butchery of children in the womb pushed so virulently? UN experts indeed - don't make me laugh!