🔴Replacement Migration EXPLAINED (Documentary 2019)

A collapse of pension systems is imminent because our population is declining and ageing. 20 years ago the UN experts came up with the perfect solution: importing hundreds of millions of migrants … More

A collapse of pension systems is imminent because our population is declining and ageing. 20 years ago the UN experts came up with the perfect solution: importing hundreds of millions of migrants from Africa, Asia and South America. Today we see this plan being enforced upon our countries, although no one ever asked us if we agree. …………………………………………….. ⚠Remember to 👍, SUBSCRIBE and Ring the BELL to See and Spread new content! …………………………………………….. Please consider supporting my work: 🔱Tip me through PayPal: www.paypal.me/Poseidon2 🔱Sponsor me on Patreon: www.patreon.com/poseidon7 🔱Sponsor me on SubscribeStar: www.subscribestar.com/poseidon 🔱Poseidon merchandise: teespring.com/stores/poseidon-5 ❤ Your SUPPORT of my work is GREATLY appreciated …………………………………………….. 👉Second Channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCOLI8hjLdD7tKO… 👉Video Archive: www.youtube.com/channel/UCIR9sIgL3-aeNt… 👉Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/uRbp8SixcEwx/ …………………………………………….. ⚠FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. This material was used in a transformative way and is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law. …………………………………………….. #Documentary