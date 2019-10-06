AMAZON: Mother Earth vs Mother Church

Amazon here at last! Michael Matt covers the celebration of the new cardinals in the Paul VI Audience Hall in Rome, just after what appeared to be earth worshipers in Vatican gardens helped Francis … More

#ToHellwithVaticanII Amazon here at last! Michael Matt covers the celebration of the new cardinals in the Paul VI Audience Hall in Rome, just after what appeared to be earth worshipers in Vatican gardens helped Francis plant another pretty cool little tree. Plus, another group of hundreds of Italians took to the streets today to pray the rosary and sing the Salve Regina in order to ask Our Lady to help derail the Amazon Schism. A word on Cardinal Burke: The Scarlet and the White After calling on the intercession of Our Lady of La Salette, Michael nominates a new patron saint for the Amazon Synod. Can you guess who? (HINT: He wasn't big on listening to the cry of Mother Earth or hugging trees.)