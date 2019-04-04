Clicks408

Whisky for the Archbishop of Malta instead of wine

De Profundis
The Archbishop of Malta drinking whisky in a mass instead of wine.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

fr.news and 2 other users link to it.
fr.news mentioned this post in Archevêque de Malte : du whisky à la place du vin (vidéo).
it.news mentioned this post in Arcivescovo di Malta: whisky invece del vino (video).
en.news mentioned this post in Malta Archbishop: Whiskey Instead Of Wine (Video).
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up