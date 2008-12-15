Clicks35kRorate
Die Frau Starinski hat echt eine sehr schöne Stimme. Habe mir im heurigen Advent etliche Versionen des 'Rorate caeli desuper' angehört, von bekannten Größen gesungen, aber in meinen Augen erreicht keine dieser Größen den Tiefgang einer Frau Starinski. Es macht schon einen Unterschied aus, ob nun zu einem großen Gesangstalent auch noch ein tiefer Glaube hinzukommt oder nicht.
Gott, du mein GOTT, DICH suche ich,
meine Seele dürstet nach DIR. Nach DIR schmachtet mein Leib wie dürres, lechzendes Land ohne Wasser.
Darum halte ich Ausschau nach DIR im Heiligtum,
um DEINE Macht und Herrlichkeit zu sehen.
Denn DEINE Huld ist besser als das Leben;
darum preisen DICH meine Lippen.
Ich will DICH rühmen mein Leben lang,
in DEINEM Namen die Hände erheben.
Wie an Fett und Mark wird satt meine Seele,
mit jubelnden Lippen soll mein Mund DICH preisen.
Ich denke an DICH auf
For English speakers I translate this holy prayer of the church, and beg pardon for my weak latin skills. Please, anyone correct me who can:
"Rorate...." Heaven, rain down from above,
and let the clouds pour out justice.
Be not angry Lord, nor any longer remember our iniquities.
Behold, the Holy City is made deserted.
Sion is made deserted! Jerusalem is desolated,
The house of your Holiness and Your glory,
Where our fathers praised you.
Rorate...
We have sinned and are made as the unclean,
… [More]
Roráte cǽli désuper,
et núbes plúant iústum.
Ne irascáris Dómine,
ne ultra memíneris iniquitátis:
ecce cívitas Sáncti
fácta est desérta:
Síon desérta fácta est:
Jerúsalem desoláta est:
dómus sanctificatiónis túæ
et glóriæ túæ,
ubi laudavérunt
te pátres nóstri.
Roráte…
cǽli désuper
et núbes plúant iústum.
Peccávimus,
et fácti súmus
tamquam immúndus nos,
et cecídimus
quasi fólium univérsi:
et iniquitátes nóstræ
quasi véntus abstulérunt nos:
abscondísti fáciem túam
a nóbis
et allisísti nos
in
So beautiful! The ancient Lamentation of Jeremiah for a desolate Church and the hope of Christ, our Savior woven into a chant hallowed by centuries. It bears the perfection of Heaven. Exquisite! And this music is carried up in the ineffable beauty, reality and promise of the Holy Mass. This video is a pinnacle of religious art. By these people, God speaks to us, making of our grief a complete and gorgeous thing. Every day I see our beloved Church more and more stricken, collapsing, and … [More]
Cor Unum in Deo, et Anima Una in Deo. Misa Tridentine Diaria, Comunion Diaria, Santo Rosario Diario, y todo estará bien.
But see, Christians, the Sacrifice begins! The priest is at the foot of the altar; God is attentive, the angels are in adoration, the whole Church is united with the priest, whose priesthood and action are those of the great High Priest, Jesus Christ. Let us make the sign of the cross with him.
words from
page 4 volume 15 The Liturgical Year by Dom Prosper Gueranger
Widząc jaka jest liczba wyświetleń można się cieszyć, że jeszcze nie wszystko stracone. Oby Duch Święty natchnął tych kapłanów, którzy nie chcą nawet słyszeć o Tradycji i by dał im mądrość jaką ma większość " maluczkich" - nie uczonych, nie teologów ale tych - dla których Liturgia Mszy Świętej Trydenckiej jest przedsionkiem Nieba.
Piękne !!!
Don_Camillo 2013-12-04 17:36:00
Oto, Co Utraciliśmy
