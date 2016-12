So beautiful! The ancient Lamentation of Jeremiah for a desolate Church and the hope of Christ, our Savior woven into a chant hallowed by centuries. It bears the perfection of Heaven. Exquisite! And this music is carried up in the ineffable beauty, reality and promise of the Holy Mass. This video is a pinnacle of religious art. By these people, God speaks to us, making of our grief a complete and gorgeous thing. Every day I see our beloved Church more and more stricken, collapsing, and … [More]