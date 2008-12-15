rhemes1582 2 years ago

But see, Christians, the Sacrifice begins! The priest is at the foot of the altar; God is attentive, the angels are in adoration, the whole Church is united with the priest, whose priesthood and action are those of the great High Priest, Jesus Christ. Let us make the sign of the cross with him.



words from

page 4 volume 15 The Liturgical Year by Dom Prosper Gueranger