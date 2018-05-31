Daily Bible Reading 31 May 2018 of Catholic Mass

Clicks64Daily Bible Reading 31 May 2018 of Catholic Mass
Clicks64
USCCB. Commentary of the day : Saint Ambrose Proclaim the greatness of the Lord, rejoice in God. Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Luke 1:39-56. Mary set out in those days and traveled… More
Write a comment …
Pacocatolic likes this.
Visitation of the Virgin Mary to Elizabeth - Feast
Book of Zephaniah 3:14-18a.
Shout for joy, O daughter Zion! sing joyfully, O Israel! Be glad and exult with all your heart, O daughter Jerusalem!
The LORD has removed the judgment against you, he has turned away your enemies; The King of Israel, the LORD, is in your midst, you have no further misfortune to fear.
On that day, it shall … More
Book of Zephaniah 3:14-18a.
Shout for joy, O daughter Zion! sing joyfully, O Israel! Be glad and exult with all your heart, O daughter Jerusalem!
The LORD has removed the judgment against you, he has turned away your enemies; The King of Israel, the LORD, is in your midst, you have no further misfortune to fear.
On that day, it shall … More