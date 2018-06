Daily Bible Reading 31 May 2018 of Catholic Mass

Visitation of the Virgin Mary to Elizabeth - Feast



Book of Zephaniah 3:14-18a.

hout for joy, O daughter Zion! sing joyfully, O Israel! Be glad and exult with all your heart, O daughter Jerusalem!The LORD has removed the judgment against you, he has turned away your enemies; The King of Israel, the LORD, is in your midst, you have no further misfortune to fear.On that day, it shall … More