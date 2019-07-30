The Power of Compunction

On October 13, 1917, the little shepherdess Lucia asked Our Lady at Fatima, “I have many things to ask of You: to heal some sick people and to convert some sinners…” The beautiful Lady responded: “… More



On October 13, 1917, the little shepherdess Lucia asked Our Lady at Fatima, "I have many things to ask of You: to heal some sick people and to convert some sinners…" The beautiful Lady responded: "Some, yes; others, no. People must amend their lives and ask pardon for their sins. [then growing still more sad, She added] They must not offend Our Lord any more for He is already too much offended." Our Lady said some of the prayers, conversions, and healings would be denied. Why? These people were not committed to amending their lives. They did not have true contrition… Better yet, they had no compunction. In other words, Our Lord and His Mother will answer prayers, will heal…but we have to cooperate with grace to become truly Christian no matter what has happened to us, however evil, or sin we have committed in the past. St. Mary Magdalene gave herself over to evil so fully she had seven demons, yet by responding to the grace of compunction, she is now numbered among the greatest saints in heaven. Compunction can be defined simply as the piercing of the heart with habitual contrition. Those with compunction are not just sorry some of the time or sorry when they feel the damage their sins have caused themselves or others. No, it is habitual sorrow for what their sins have done to His Majesty! How they have hurt God and His Church. Those with compunction understand completely the meaning of Our Lady's words: "People must not offend Our Lord any more for He is already too much offended."