Catholicism: then and now

The famous journalist Aldo Maria Valli has been publishing anecdotes of priests telling about their experiences during their time in seminary. The last one was by Father A. who frequented a Northern … More

The famous journalist Aldo Maria Valli has been publishing anecdotes of priests telling about their experiences during their time in seminary. The last one was by Father A. who frequented a Northern Italian seminary during the pontificate of Benedict XVI. Fr A was ordained a priest around 2010.



In 2007, in a class on the Second Vatican Council, the students were told that, before the Council, the faithful were “all ignorant” and “didn’t understood anything.” Then John XXIII “opened the windows” and “the Spirit entered the Church.” A. raised his hand and mentioned his deeply faithful grandmother, born in 1903, and said about her: “If we were to compare her pre-conciliar faith with the faith of those here present, none of us would match the love, this old lady had for Christ.”



Although Ratzinger was pope , in classes he was presented as a – quote – “theologian without depth,” as a “little theologian” who says nothing new, and who is more a “historian of theology.” Imagine, a professor would say a similar thing today about Pope Francis. He would immediately be fired.



Latin was totally banned from the seminary. If someone showed an interest in it, he was considered a dangerous person and was looked at with suspicion. The cassock was equally disdained. Quote, “It's a sign of separation from the world!" In reality, the cassock allows people to recognize a priest and to approach him. Even Pope Francis wears a cassock.



The future priests were taught about Christ’s real presence in the Most Holy Sacrament of the altar that – quote – “the host is just a symbol; the real presence is in the poor and in the word!" Accordingly, masses were celebrated in a sloppy and careless way.



A teacher dropped the name of some theologian during class, and a student asked, "Excuse me, professor, was this scholar a Catholic or a Protestant?” The annoyed teacher answered: "What's the problem? What are you afraid of? Have you all become suspicious, since Ratzinger became Pope?".