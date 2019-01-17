January 17 - Saint Anthony of the Desert

Clicks43January 17 - Saint Anthony of the Desert
Clicks43
Patriarch of Monastic Life (251-356) Saint Anthony was born in the year 251, in Upper Egypt. Hearing at Mass the words, If you would be perfect, go, sell what you have and give to the poor, he gave … More
Pacocatolic likes this.
Saints of the Day:
catholicsaints.info/saint-anthony-the-abbot/ (Memorial)
catholicsaints.info/our-lady-of-pontmain/
—
catholicsaints.info/saint-achillas-of-sketis/
catholicsaints.info/saint-amoes-of-sketis/
catholicsaints.info/saint-anthony-of-rome/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-beatrix-of-cappenberg/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-enrico-comentina/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-gamelbe…
… More
catholicsaints.info/saint-anthony-the-abbot/ (Memorial)
catholicsaints.info/our-lady-of-pontmain/
—
catholicsaints.info/saint-achillas-of-sketis/
catholicsaints.info/saint-amoes-of-sketis/
catholicsaints.info/saint-anthony-of-rome/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-beatrix-of-cappenberg/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-enrico-comentina/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-gamelbe…
… More