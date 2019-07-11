"Catholic" Pelosi declined for 68th time to support born alive babies

Brian Babin (Rep) called on July 9 for Speaker Pelosi to bring "born alive act" to the floor for a vote – and for the 68th time she has declined. "It’s horrific to refuse medical care to babies who'… More

Brian Babin (Rep) called on July 9 for Speaker Pelosi to bring "born alive act" to the floor for a vote – and for the 68th time she has declined. "It’s horrific to refuse medical care to babies who've survived attempted abortions." Infanticide.