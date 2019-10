Catholic Sat - At #SinodoAmazonico Presser; @JohnLAllenJr asks if there have been any disagreements in the Aula; Paolo Ruffini responds "so no doubt there are different positions, this evident with viri probati", adding "some others spoke about the role of women, some proposing women deacons"

Catholic Sat on Twitter: "At #SinodoAmazonico Presser; @JohnLAllenJr asks if there have been any disagreements in the Aula; Paolo Ruffini responds "so no doubt there are different positions, this …

Catholic Sat on Twitter: "At #SinodoAmazonico Presser; @JohnLAllenJr asks if there have been any disagreements in the Aula; Paolo Ruffini responds "so no doubt there are different positions, this evident with viri probati", adding "some others spoke about the role of women, some proposing women deacons" twitter.com/…/118160198514714…