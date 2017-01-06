The Feast of the Epiphany - January 6

Clicks52The Feast of the Epiphany - January 6
edsiroson Jan 4, 2015 Feast commemorating the manifestation of the glory of Christ to the Gentiles in the person of the Magi, as well as His Baptism and first miracle at Cana. Originating in the Eastern Church in the 3rd century, it soon sprea… [More]
Saints of the Day:
Epiphany of the Lord (Solemnity)
André Bessette (Optional Memorial, United States)
—
Andrew Corsini
Antoninus
Balthasar
Basillisa of Antinoë
Caspar
Demetrius of Philadelphia
Diman Dubh of Connor
Edeyrn
Eigrad
Erminold of Prüfening
Felix of Nantes
Frederick of Saint-Vanne
Gertrud of Traunkirchen
Gertrude van Oosten
Guarinus of Sion
Guy of Auxerre
Honorius
Hywyn of Aberdaron
John de Ribera
Julian of Antinoë
Julius
Luc of Roucy
Macarius the Scot
Macra of Rheims
Melch…
Melch…
