Language

Clicks
100
Saint Lawrence - August 10

Irapuato 1 1
breski1 SAINT LAWRENCE Deacon and Martyr (†258) Feast St. Lawrence was the chief among the seven deacons of the Roman Church. In the year 258 Pope Sixtus was led out to die, and St. Lawrence … More
Share Like
More
Write a comment
Irapuato
Saints of the Day:
catholicsaints.info/saint-lawrence-of-rome/ (Feast)
Our Lady of Good Success

catholicsaints.info/saint-agathonica-of-carthage/
catholicsaints.info/saint-agilberta-of-jouarre/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-amadeus-of-portugal/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-archangelus-piacentini/
catholicsaints.info/saint-aredius-of-lyons/
catholicsaints.info/saint-asteria-of-bergamo/… More
Like
More