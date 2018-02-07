Daily Bible Reading 07 February 2018 of Catholic Mass

Clicks110Daily Bible Reading 07 February 2018 of Catholic Mass
Clicks110
USCCB. Commentary of the day : Saint John of the Cross “A pure heart create for me, O God ” (Ps 51[50]:12) Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 7:14-23. Jesus summoned the crowd … More
Write a comment …
Wednesday of the Fifth week in Ordinary Time
1st book of Kings 10:1-10.
The queen of Sheba, having heard of Solomon's fame, came to test him with subtle questions.
She arrived in Jerusalem with a very numerous retinue, and with camels bearing spices, a large amount of gold, and precious stones. She came to Solomon and questioned him on every subject in which she was interested.
King … More
1st book of Kings 10:1-10.
The queen of Sheba, having heard of Solomon's fame, came to test him with subtle questions.
She arrived in Jerusalem with a very numerous retinue, and with camels bearing spices, a large amount of gold, and precious stones. She came to Solomon and questioned him on every subject in which she was interested.
King … More
Like