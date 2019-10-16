Clicks23
Vatican City security head resigns after confidential memo leak - EWTN News Nightly
Domenico Giani, who had been a part of the Vatican’s security and police force for over 20 years, resigned after a confidential internal memo was leaked to the press. The National Catholic Register’…More
Domenico Giani, who had been a part of the Vatican’s security and police force for over 20 years, resigned after a confidential internal memo was leaked to the press. The National Catholic Register’s Edward Pentin explains that although Giani was not responsible for the leak, this may have been an act of sacrifice.