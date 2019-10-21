Poverty in the Church Is Lived by Priests – not by “Poor” Francis, “Poor” Bishops

Pope Francis started the fashion to praise poverty and to ask for a poorer Church. However, few Italian priests, the country whose Primate Francis is, would have the money to live in an upper-class … More

Pope Francis started the fashion to praise poverty and to ask for a poorer Church. However, few Italian priests, the country whose Primate Francis is, would have the money to live in an upper-class hotel as Francis does. The average salary of an Italian priest is 1100 euro or 1230 dollars. With this money they also have to pay many expenses of their parish, writes the Italian daily Corriere della Sera.



Since Francis’ election , the willingness to donate to the Church has dramatically shrunk. The number of Italians who direct a portion of their taxes to the Church has dropped by two million. The reason is simple: Francis champions the radical political left, while rebuffing the moderate forces who traditionally have supported the Church.



The Corriere della Sera quotes Father Dino Pirri , the parish-priest in Grottamare. Recently, the exhaust pipe of Father’s car broke. Pirri explains, “I am happy that at 47 I still have my parents who help me with my expenses.” He would not have been able to pay 1200 euros for the reparation of the exhaust pipe. Pirri also confesses that sometimes he has to delay seeing the doctor because he does not have enough money.



During the last meeting of the Council of the Italian Bishops Conference , a decision was made to raise the salary of the priests after a ten-year freeze. The increase amounts to 20 euros/22 dollars a month. The pay freeze had been imposed by the bishops on the priests as a – quote – “sign of participation in the economical crisis.” Bishops who like to be at the forefront when asking for “social justice”, receive between 1.500 and 1.600 euros a month.