The Church and The Libertarian

The fall of man…from a utopian paradise we fell into a dystopian society filled with love of mammon. From the innocent Adam detached from the things of this earth to the likes of Ebenezer Scrooge abusing and defrauding various Bob Cratchits. The Scrooge mentality of denying a just wage to the worker…setting unjust prices for items or price gouging…gaining usurious profits from lending to those in need of borrowing money…pursuing the profit motive instead of seeking justice and the common good…putting capital above the notion of human labor…promoting the gospel of the free market and a laissez faire economic system where an invisible hand makes all things right and the market can do no wrong as if it were an unquestionable dogma…the adoration of the concept of free trade though it may well dismantle the manufacturing base of the nation turning machinists and tool makers into service workers that flip hamburgers and earn less…demanding an absolute right to property no matter the circumstances and needs of others…defending child labor and exploiting workers in sweat shops (are there no workhouses?)…claiming that no worker is underpaid, nor any CEO overpaid…and so many other Scrooge-like concepts that have created the concentration of wealth in the hands of the few while the common man is often shut out from the free enterprise system. And yet Scrooge would have his defenders today, even amongst so called "conservative" Catholics. Libertarianism has become fashionable amongst many a traditionalist, but it is nothing more than another form of liberalism condemned by the Church. Any form of the ideology of liberalism is opposed to Christ the King and His Kingdom (2X). Liberalism in philosophy is condemned for it leads to rationalism. Liberalism is politics is irreconcilable with Christ and the Church for it leads to laicism and secular humanism. Liberalism in religion leads to religious indifferentism which clashes with the rightful claims of Christ and the Catholic Church of having a monopoly on all saving truth and saving grace. And yes, liberalism in economics, including libertarianism, often leads to the promotion of greed. Classic liberalism is still the plain old error of liberalism and the Church is anti-liberal in her very nature. Last Sunday at the early Mass, we learned how when God first created the woman from Adam's side, before the fall, Adam named her "Virago." "Adam said: This now is bone of my bones, and flesh of my flesh; she shall be called woman [Virago], because she was taken out of man" (Genesis 2:23). Adam changed her name to Eve after they fell. But the name Virago is quite interesting and helpful in understanding what the Blessed Virgin Mary is all about. Amazingly, throughout the entire Holy Bible, this name only appears in this one place before the Fall. All the dictionaries I consulted, three in all, agree on its meaning: "a man-like, vigorous, heroic maiden; a female warrior, heroine." The woman made from Adam's side failed to live up to her name because she failed to be dependent … she did her own thing without any authority… seeking to become a god. As the Church along with all her fathers and doctors teach, Our Lady, the Blessed Virgin Mary, is indeed the Woman of Genesis 3:15. She is the Woman who restored all that it meant to be the Virago of man… the Virago of God. Since today, Sept 15th, is normally the feast of Our Lady of Sorrows, let us, then, focus on the necessity of her sufferings to make this possible. The heroic Virago's sacrifice was needed to change Eva to an Ave so that the original Virago might come back and be completely dependent on God. It worked! The Ave of the Angel Gabriel did just that… made Blessed Virgin completely dependent and open to the necessary sacrifices such that the fall of Eva was reversed by this Ave.