Church of St Gerasimos - Deir Hajla - Israel near Jericho

ZahiShaked on May 17, 2011 Also known as the Greek Orthodox Monastery of St. Gerasimos and for being one of the oldest monasteries not only in Palestine but also in the world. It was founded by St.… More

ZahiShaked on May 17, 2011 Also known as the Greek Orthodox Monastery of St. Gerasimos and for being one of the oldest monasteries not only in Palestine but also in the world. It was founded by St. Gerasimos in 445 AD. The Monastery contains a beautiful medieval mosaic floor. It is further believed that Mary, Joseph and the infant Jesus have found refuge in a cave here during their flight from Herod. An underground chapel was built on the spot where the Holy Family is believed to have spent the night.



The Monastery experienced different kind of disasters over time for instance once an earthquake led to its complete demolition.



The monastery contains a garden full with beautiful trees and various plants that grow only in salty soil. The monks of the monastery work in farming and planting, also they raise many animals like birds, horses and goats.