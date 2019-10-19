What is wrong with this generation?

Ian Miles Cheong on Twitter: "Extinction Rebellion dressed up as clowns and memes and arrested a piece of broccoli. They have me convinced that the world does not need saving all that much if they’… More

Ian Miles Cheong on Twitter: "Extinction Rebellion dressed up as clowns and memes and arrested a piece of broccoli. They have me convinced that the world does not need saving all that much if they’re this flippant about it. twitter.com/…/118529336185656…