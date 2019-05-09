Clicks100
Building a Home Worthy of The Immaculata
Sign up for first hand news and emails at mailchi.mp/9491baed126e/immaculata - RSVP for June 15th is required. RSVP by emailing rsvp@smac.edu or by calling (785) 437-2471 and dialing extension 501
We have all recently experienced a great loss. The fire in the Cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris was a tragic and devastating event witnessed by millions around the world.
But more devastating has been the crisis in the Church. The loss of Faith and vocations, the decline of morals, and the closing or selling off of churches.
But… There is hope. There is a new light that’s growing.
For half a century, the Society of St. Pius X has been restoring all things in Christ. Restoring the faith, rebuilding the family, and rekindling the light of hope.
That is why, a new Church is being built in the small Catholic town of St. Marys. A place that in 1978, witnessed a devastating Church fire - like that of Notre Dame. A place that has grown exponentially to be the largest traditional Catholic center in the world today. A place that is now ready for her Church, her new Church, one that will rise up as a beacon of hope in honor of the Immaculata and a sign of her future triumph.
Join us for the kick-off event on June 15th here in Her town of St. Marys.
At the event, you will see the fully developed site plan, floor plans, and some conceptual drawings of the Church. You will learn how much has already been raised by generous donors, where the Church is to be built, and how you can be a part of this project.
Finally, you find out the exact date for groundbreaking and the project schedule.
Copyright 2019 © Society of St. Pius X, Assumption Chapel of St. Marys KS