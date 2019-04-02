Clicks135
Our Chance at (True) Happiness - Laetare Sunday Sermon - Fr. Patrick Rutledge
sspx.org/en/media - Our chance at true happiness. Fr. Patrick Rutledge, Rector of St. Marys Academy and College (St. Marys, KS) addresses the faithful on Laetare Sunday. Laetare Sunday is a moment in the midst of a penitential season during which the Church calls Her children to rejoice. Why? It is all too often that we, as fallen creatures, easily lose site of the goal, of the purpose for which we are fasting, for which we are striving during Lent. She calls us to re-orient, to remember, and to look up towards our true calling, the path to which is the answer to finding true (not perfect, but true) happiness in this life and in the next.
