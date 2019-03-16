"I Was An Atheist." - Sr. Theresa Aletheia Noble

Though raised Catholic,, Sr. Theresa Aletheia's questions about the issue of evil and suffering in the world made her doubt the existence of God, and by her teenage years, she had become an atheist. … More

Though raised Catholic,, Sr. Theresa Aletheia's questions about the issue of evil and suffering in the world made her doubt the existence of God, and by her teenage years, she had become an atheist. It was while doing social work in Central America that she met a faithful priest who got her thinking about faith, truth, and her vocation.