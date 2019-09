Second half of the first diocesan Rock Mass service from February 7th 2015. Music by Metanoia www.metanoiauk.com Filmed & Edited by Rich Wainwright www.wainwrightfilms.co.uk Additional filming …

Second half of the first diocesan Rock Mass service from February 7th 2015. Music by Metanoia www.metanoiauk.com Filmed & Edited by Rich Wainwright www.wainwrightfilms.co.uk Additional filming by Tom Abram & Ken Farrimond