Exclusive: Important Analysis of Francis' Important Mexico Interview

The American lawyer and journalist Chris Ferrara commented for Gloria.tv on Pope Francis’ May interview with the Mexican journalist Valentina Alazraki. He describes the interview as outstanding because this was the first time that Francis was downright interrogated by somebody.



Francis Finds Dirty Work "Fantastic"



Alazraki asked Francis whether or not Whistleblower Archbishop Viganò had informed him in 2013 about the McCarrick scandal. Francis replied evasively that he had been silent about the case so far, and had instead asked the media to do their own research. Francis qualifies this research as – quote - "fantastic" job because, as Francis explains, instead of inquiring the Viganò facts, the media reported on a private inheritance dispute among the Viganó family members. For Ferrara, this answer shows that Francis had asked the media to throw dirt at Viganò in order to damage his credibility. What Ferrara finds even worse is that Francis spread the rumour that Viganò had been paid for making his revelations.



What kind of person is this?



Ferrara asks the question, what character would without proof present his opponent as a paid liar and be pleased that he is vilified. For Ferrara, in this Francis shows the slyness of a politician who does not seek the truth, but attempts to save his own reputation and to silence his opponent. Even before the Pope's election, Bergoglio was known for protecting his friends and destroying his critics.



Catholic lip service, liberal deeds



Ferrara describes Francis as somebody who serves the needs of the moment, but at the same time "relentlessly" pursues his own goals. Francis will admit that abortion is a crime, but will not take any concrete action. His fight against the death penalty was different. He performed concrete actions and even attempted to change the catechism. The same applies to celibacy. Verbally he calls celibacy a gift, but at the same time, he uses the Amazon Synod to abolish it.



Insults without end



Ferrara notes that Francis makes fun of Catholics who take the faith seriously and formulate Dubia and questions. In the May interview, Francis explained that he finds such requests “amusing" and claims that he treats his critics with - quote - "fatherly tenderness". But Ferrara argues that Francis almost on a daily base defames his critics as Pharisees, rigid, stubborn, cold-hearted, vinegar-faced and so on.