Ben Shapiro at March for Life

Clicks147Ben Shapiro at March for Life
Clicks147
The abortion rates in the following table come from the UN's World Abortion Policies reports from 2013 and 2007. The abortion rate is the number of abortions per 1,000 women aged 15-44. Additional abortion statistics are available for the countries that are hyperlinked below. 15.2 / 14.3 (2005) 10.0.
Note: The rate of abortion in Russia is approximately double that of the U.S.
Note: The rate of abortion in Russia is approximately double that of the U.S.
"Our children slaughtered over the decades remember. They look at us from above" [or better: from Limbo]
Since Roe v Wade was decided in 1973, American law has approved the killing of 60 million children. At present rates there die
926,190 each year
2,537 each day
105 each hour
926,190 each year
2,537 each day
105 each hour