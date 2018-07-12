Daily Bible Reading 12 July 2018 of Catholic Mass

Clicks81Daily Bible Reading 12 July 2018 of Catholic Mass
USCCB. Commentary of the day : Saint Bonaventure "As you go, make this proclamation: 'The kingdom of heaven is at hand.' " Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 10:7-15. Jesus said … More
Thursday of the Fourteenth week in Ordinary Time
Book of Hosea 11:1-4.8c-9.
Thus says the LORD: When Israel was a child I loved him, out of Egypt I called my son.
The more I called them, the farther they went from me, Sacrificing to the Baals and burning incense to idols.
Yet it was I who taught Ephraim to walk, who took them in my arms;
I drew them with human cords, with bands of … More
