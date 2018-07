Daily Bible Reading 12 July 2018 of Catholic Mass

Thursday of the Fourteenth week in Ordinary Time



Book of Hosea 11:1-4.8c-9.

T

hus says the LORD: When Israel was a child I loved him, out of Egypt I called my son.The more I called them, the farther they went from me, Sacrificing to the Baals and burning incense to idols.Yet it was I who taught Ephraim to walk, who took them in my arms;I drew them with human cords, with bands of … More