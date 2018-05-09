Daily Bible Reading The Ascension of the Lord 10 May 2018 of Catholic Mass

Clicks54Daily Bible Reading The Ascension of the Lord 10 May 2018 of Catholic Mass
USCCB. Commentary of the day : Blessed Guerric of Igny “Your life is hidden now with Christ in God.” Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Mark 16:15-20. Jesus said to the eleven: "Go into … More
Ascension of the Lord - Solemnity
Acts of the Apostles 1:1-11.
In the first book, Theophilus, I dealt with all that Jesus did and taught
until the day he was taken up, after giving instructions through the holy Spirit to the apostles whom he had chosen.
He presented himself alive to them by many proofs after he had suffered, appearing to them during forty days and speaking about the … More
