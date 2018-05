Daily Bible Reading The Ascension of the Lord 10 May 2018 of Catholic Mass

Ascension of the Lord - Solemnity



Acts of the Apostles 1:1-11.

I

n the first book, Theophilus, I dealt with all that Jesus did and taughtuntil the day he was taken up, after giving instructions through the holy Spirit to the apostles whom he had chosen.He presented himself alive to them by many proofs after he had suffered, appearing to them during forty days and speaking about the … More