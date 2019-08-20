MISSIONARY OF TRADITION: Michael Matt Interviews American Priest in Japan

Michael Matt interviews an American missionary priest at a pro-life march in Tokyo. Put everything you think you know about the Society of St. Pius X on hold for a moment and imagine yourself living … More

Michael Matt interviews an American missionary priest at a pro-life march in Tokyo. Put everything you think you know about the Society of St. Pius X on hold for a moment and imagine yourself living in Japan. The Church in that country is so small that the number of Japanese Catholics is numerically insignificant next to that of the huge Buddhist and Shintoist majority. You hunger for the Traditional Catholic Mass and Sacraments. You long to confess your sins to a Catholic priest. Where would you go? What would you do? The few priests in Japan are sometimes hundreds, if not thousands, of miles away. You have no options. You are alone. And then you meet this man--a priest who, like St. Francis Xavier before him, has devoted his life to the lonely task of bringing the old Faith to the tiny community still holding on to the old Faith of their fathers in a land that never embraced Christ in the first place. Imagine what it means to our Japanese brothers and sisters, that God in His mercy has seen to it that they were not abandoned, even so very far away and even after so many years. Please share this video, and let us never forget the hidden Catholics of Japan.