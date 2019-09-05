Interreligious Meeting with the Youth of Mozambique and Pope Francis 5 September 2019 HD

Apostolic Journey of Pope Francis to Mozambique. Interreligious Meeting with the Youth and Pope Francis at the Maxaquene Pavillon, Maputo, Mozambique. ~ Viagem Apostólica do Papa Francisco a … More

Apostolic Journey of Pope Francis to Mozambique. Interreligious Meeting with the Youth and Pope Francis at the Maxaquene Pavillon, Maputo, Mozambique. ~ Viagem Apostólica do Papa Francisco a Moçambique. Encontro Inter-religioso com a Juventude e o Papa Francisco no Pavilhão Maxaquene, Maputo, Moçambique.