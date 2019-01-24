St. Francis of Sales - January 24

Clicks12St. Francis of Sales - January 24
Bishop and Doctor of the Church (1566-1622) Francis was born of noble and pious parents, near Annecy, 1566, and studied with brilliant success at Paris and Padua. On his return from Italy he gave up … More
Saints of the Day: saint-francis-de-sales/ (Memorial)
Our Lady of Tears
blessed-anicet-hryciuk/
saint-artemius-of-clermont/
blessed-bartlomiej-osypiuk/
saint-bertrand-…
blessed-daniel-karmasz/
catholicsaints.info/saint-eusebia-of-milas/
catholicsaints.info/saint-exuperantius-of-cingoli/
catholicsaints.info/saint-felician-of-foligno/
catholicsaints.info/blessed-filip-geryluk/
catholicsa… More
