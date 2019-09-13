Basilica of the Holy Sepulcher, the Feast of Dedication

CMC On July 15, 1149, 800 years after the first consecration of the Constantinian Basilica, the church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem was consecrated. The church dates back to the Crusade period … More

CMC On July 15, 1149, 800 years after the first consecration of the Constantinian Basilica, the church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem was consecrated. The church dates back to the Crusade period and is still visible today. Every year, on the same day, a celebration commemorates this event.