Notre Dame of Paris: A Piece of Heaven on Earth

Mr. Nelson Fragelli explains the theology and symbolism behind this jewel of medieval architecture, the stunning Cathedral of Notre Dame de Paris. Medieval man designed their churches as veritable catechisms carved in stone, which taught the people their faith. Mr. Fragelli demonstrates how the cathedral reinforced Church teaching that was under attack by the Albigensian and Cathar heresies at the time of its construction.