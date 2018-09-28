Prayer to St. Michael

Clicks52Prayer to St. Michael
TvMaria Saints Michael, Gabriel, and Raphael Saint of the Day for September 29 Angels—messengers from God—appear frequently in Scripture, but only Michael, Gabriel and Raphael are named. Michael … More
St. Michael the archangel,
defend us in battle.
Be our defense against the wickedness and snares of the Devil.
May God rebuke him, we humbly pray, and may you
O Prince of the heavenly hosts,
by the power of God, thrust into hell Satan,
and all the evil spirits, who prowl about the world
for the ruins of souls.
Amen.
