Clicks81

'Chinese-born population could exceed English-born population in Australia for first time'

mattsixteen24
11
Australia on the path to communism. Oh, and Christianity will become a minority. Seems to be a reocurring theme world wide.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Lalanz
Reoccurring theme world wide, only until God chastises the world, bringing all to their knees...
God loves his faithful more than you can imagine. He will save all Christianity in the end!!!
  • Report
YokeAndArrows likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up