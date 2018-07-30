Daily Bible Reading 30 July 2018 of Catholic Mass

Clicks69Daily Bible Reading 30 July 2018 of Catholic Mass
Clicks69
Commentary of the day : Saint Peter Chrysologus “Until the whole batch was leavened” Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ according to Saint Matthew 13:31-35. Jesus proposed a parable to the crowds. "The … More
Write a comment
Tina 13 likes this.
Monday of the Seventeenth week in Ordinary Time
Book of Jeremiah 13:1-11.
The LORD said to me: Go buy yourself a linen loincloth; wear it on your loins, but do not put it in water.
I bought the loincloth, as the LORD commanded, and put it on.
A second time the word of the LORD came to me thus:
Take the loincloth which you bought and are wearing, and go now to the Parath; there hide … More
Book of Jeremiah 13:1-11.
The LORD said to me: Go buy yourself a linen loincloth; wear it on your loins, but do not put it in water.
I bought the loincloth, as the LORD commanded, and put it on.
A second time the word of the LORD came to me thus:
Take the loincloth which you bought and are wearing, and go now to the Parath; there hide … More