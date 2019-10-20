BREAKING: Amazon Synod to Renew Bizarre ‘Catacomb Pact’

Michael J. Matt sounds the alarm: In the middle of the increasingly bizarre Amazon Synod, the most prominent Synod fathers will make a special pilgrimage across Rome to the Santa Domitilla catacomb … More

#UniteTheClans #ToHellwithVaticanII Michael J. Matt sounds the alarm: In the middle of the increasingly bizarre Amazon Synod, the most prominent Synod fathers will make a special pilgrimage across Rome to the Santa Domitilla catacomb in order to renew the very weird 'Catacomb Pact'—a signing ritual that took place 54 years ago with more than 40 Latin American bishops on the eve of the conclusion of the Second Vatican Council. The event--hailed by many as the secret founding of Liberation Theology--marks the moment when the Church of Vatican II vowed to become the “Church of the Poor” and to radically reorient her mission from that of the Divine Commission of Jesus Christ to the Freemasonic mission of the Church of Accompaniment. On October 20, 2019 the Amazon Synod fathers will sign a new document, written in the spirit of the original one, which they're calling the “Catacomb Pact of Our Common Home”. So, what’s the Amazon Synod all about? Why, the establishment of a new world order of the brotherhood of man, of course, along with the formal rejection of the social Kingship of Christ. Please Support Remnant TV Subscribe to our YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCaYPEP4en3RHlv… Follow Michael Matt and The Remnant on Twitter: twitter.com/michael_j_matt @Michael _J_Matt @remnantnews Follow Michael Matt on Facebook: www.facebook.com/michael.matt.733 Donate to our Tax-Exempt Foundation: remnantnewspaper.com/web/index.php/donate-home Pray the Rosary! #AmazonSynod