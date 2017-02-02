Language

Gloria.TV News on the 2nd of February 2017

Gloria.TV News
Praying for Deliverance: The prestigious organization, “Voice of the Family” asks where Pope Francis stands on contraception. A February 1st article appearing on their website lists 19 examples which demonstrate the extent to which Francis has … [More]
Reesorville
I can't really understand the idea that going to an Anglican church headed by a male priest is somehow more correct than going to an episcopelian church headed by a female priest.

In either case, the presider is not a priest, the sacraments are invalid and the church in question is not the church founded by Christ that is going to bring you to heaven... what is the difference?
Holy Cannoli
Conservative? Who knows if Neil Gorsuch uses condoms or not? Who knows if he prays daily? Who knows if he's into this “interreligous dialogue” crap that was pushed at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Malaysia, Singapore that appeared in today's news?

None of these things are reasons that Gorsuch was chosen to be Trump's Supreme Court Nominee.

Even that obese, big-mouth, overpaid opportunist Bill Donohue came out to support him saying: Regarding the issues, we want someone who puts a prem… [More]
