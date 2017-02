Gloria.TV News on the 2nd of February 2017

Conservative?

Regarding the issues, we want someone who puts a prem…

Who knows if Neil Gorsuch uses condoms or not? Who knows if he prays daily? Who knows if he's into this “interreligous dialogue” crap that was pushed at the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Malaysia, Singapore that appeared in today's news?None of these things are reasons that Gorsuch was chosen to be Trump's Supreme Court Nominee.Even that obese, big-mouth, overpaid opportunist Bill Donohue came out to support him saying: