Clicks
429
Highlands Youth Rally 2019 The beginning procession! 🤗 Mudman - Goroka ➕
Tesa
1
yesterday
CatMuse
2 minutes ago
Great to see the kids so unimpressed by theses semiclad mud balls. Someone should teach them Gregorian chant. They would make a good go of it I'd say.
es.news
and 4 other users link to it.
es.news
mentioned this post in
Un anticipo de la Amazonia: aparecen máscaras demoníacas durante una Misa de obispos
.
26 minutes ago
it.news
mentioned this post in
Antipasto dell'Amazzonia: maschere demoniache appaiono durante la Messa del vescovo
.
2 hours ago
hr.news
mentioned this post in
Prolog Amazoni: demonske maske tijekom biskupske mise
.
2 hours ago
de.news
mentioned this post in
Vorgeschmack auf die Amazon-Synode: Höllische Masken in Bischofsmesse
.
2 hours ago
en.news
mentioned this post in
A Foretaste Of Amazon: Demonic Masks Appear During Bishops' Mass
.
2 hours ago
