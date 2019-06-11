Francis has changed the Lord’s Prayer

Francis has made a change in the supplication “do not lead us into temptation” in the Lord’s Prayer. He argued that the phrase was inaccurate and gave the impression that God provokes man to sin. … More

Francis has made a change in the supplication “do not lead us into temptation” in the Lord’s Prayer. He argued that the phrase was inaccurate and gave the impression that God provokes man to sin. It is interesting that something like this has occurred neither to the apostles nor to the martyrs nor to the saints over the centuries. None of them would have ever thought that they would formulate the Lord’s Prayer better than the Lord Jesus.



By this pseudo editing of the Lord’s Prayer, Francis reveals that he does not know at all the essence of the fight for the salvation of immortal souls. It is a fight with the source of evil which is in the heart of man as well as with the spirit of evil – the devil.



Temptation as such is not evil. It serves to purify us. The Scripture says: “With the temptation God will also make the way of escape, that you may be able to bear it.” (1Cor 10:13) When faced with trial – temptation – we learn to win, and we thus obtain grace. But there is also the risk that we will not stand. Therefore we can also obtain grace in another way – by prayer. Jesus teaches us to pray: “Do not lead us into temptation, but deliver us from the evil one.”



Francis boycotts the reality that there are certain truths in Holy Scripture which are only seemingly contradictory. Moreover, Francis boycotts the fact that God reveals mysteries only to those who repent and follow Christ. Francis avoids repentance; he only speaks enthusiastically about it but does quite the opposite.



If he appeals to experts concerning the change in the Lord’s Prayer, these experts have no faith and annul God’s Word. They are experts in heresies.



What is the practical impact of the changes made by Francis?



1) The change will cause chaos, and during common prayer the believers will quarrel, each shouting their own version, and feel hostility to one another.



2) The change in the Lord’s Prayer sets a precedent for further changes which will more and more deeply destroy the last remains of the faith and tradition.



3) Through false change Francis diverts attention from the need for essential change. The essential need is for true repentance which is the only thing that leads to the restoration of the Church. This is what Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò has called for. In particular, Francis is obliged today:



1) to condemn the heresies of neo-Modernism and syncretism which destroy the Church;



2) to recant his heresies in Amoris Laetitia;



3) to acknowledge, with contrition, his part in covering up homosexual crimes rather than to tell lies in public;



4) to destroy the entire homosexual network in the highest places in the Church.



Finally, Francis must resign from office.



However, instead of fulfilling this most important duty of his he diverts attention by changing the Lord’s Prayer. This is the height of hypocrisy. Francis acts like a pseudo physician who does not give the necessary help to a patient who is at risk of bleeding to death but accelerates his death by euthanasia.



Today there is really a need for a change in the Liturgy, but not a change in the Lord’s Prayer. There is a need to remove the name of Francis from the liturgical prayers. Being a heretic, he holds the papal office invalidly! His invalidity is confirmed by Holy Scripture in Gal 1:8-9 and by the Dogmatic Bull of Paul IV.



The most topical and necessary change today is to stop mentioning Francis in the Liturgy!



+ Elijah

Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate



9 June 2019

On the Feast of Pentecost