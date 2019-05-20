Clicks174

"UNPLANNED" - movie about abortion terror banned in Canada !

Piotr2000
www.lifesitenews.com/news/unplanned-film-… Watch this movie ! Be aware about mass terror and mass killing of 1. 3 billions of innocent children. Of course ! Without PUNISHMENT ! JESUS and MARYJA…More
ktozjak Bog
In the name of our Lord, Jesus Christ ! Say to godless people STOP. Do NOT BE AFRAID !
