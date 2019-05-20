The “Anderson Report” - Abuse Hoax 2.0 in Illinois

There has been a lot of noise about the “Anderson Report” that accuses 395 Illinois priests of sexual abuses. All but one of the 395 persons mentioned in the report are either dead or are no longer … More

There has been a lot of noise about the “Anderson Report” that accuses 395 Illinois priests of sexual abuses. All but one of the 395 persons mentioned in the report are either dead or are no longer in ministry, Catholic League’s Bill Donohue stresses. Not all of them are priests, not all are from Illinois. What is most important: Most of the listings are unsubstantiated accusations.



The author of the report is Jeff Anderson , a former hippie and college dropout, who in law school was never known for his scholarship. In his last year at law school he successfully defended a homeless black man who urinated in a church. Later his clients included gay activists and murderers. Anderson is also a recovering alcoholic.



Anderson was raised a Lutheran who eventually became a Catholic. Then he became an atheist, even a – quote - “dedicated atheist.” Then he became again “deeply religious.” At the moment, he calls himself an agnostic. Anderson once boasted that his goal in life is to “sue the s*** out of the Catholic Church.” He only represents alleged victims of Catholic clergy.



Bill Donohue stresses that the abuse crisis in the U.S. Church is long over. Anderson proves this by presenting only old cases. The report lists accusations going back more than a half-century ago.



No one knows how many on Anderson’s list are guilty . Even Anderson admits that “in most cases the allegations have not been proved or substantiated in a court of law.” But the media did not report about this. Bill Donohue comments, “When it comes to the scandal, duping the public is a common game.” He asks, “How many organizations in the U.S., secular or religious, have been subjected to an investigation about sexual misconduct extending back to World War II?”



Fortunately, this time the bishops are fighting back . Mary Jane Doerr, the director of the Chicago Archdiocese’s Office for the Protection of Children and Youth, said. “What’s frustrating to me is the lists represent the past.” And, “That’s not what’s going on today.” John O’Malley, the Archdiocese of Chicago’s special counsel, takes issue with Anderson for portraying as perpetrators those who have been investigated and cleared.



The Diocese of Peoria maintained that 26 of the 29 priests named in the report have been reported to the authorities, and most of them are dead. The diocese contested the listing of the other three: one never had an accusation made against him; one accusation was never substantiated; and one was immediately placed on administrative leave and reported to the authorities, contrary to what Anderson said.