Clicks177
Notre Dame Cathedral ravaged by huge inferno
#NotreDame #Paris #RT RT LIVE www.youtube.com/watch Check out rt.com Subscribe to RT! www.youtube.com/subscription_c... Like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/RTnews Follow us on Telegram …More
#NotreDame #Paris #RT RT LIVE www.youtube.com/watch Check out rt.com Subscribe to RT! www.youtube.com/subscription_c... Like us on Facebook www.facebook.com/RTnews Follow us on Telegram t.me/rtintl Follow us on VK m.vk.com/rt_international Follow us on Twitter twitter.com/rt_com Follow us on Instagram www.instagram.com/rt/ Follow us on Google+ accounts.google.com/ServiceLogin RT (Russia Today) is a global news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios. RT is the first news channel to break the 1 billion YouTube views benchmark.