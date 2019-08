Clicks 49

Heartwarming. Thomas born at 22 weeks, doctors wanted abortion

HerzMariae 1 45 minutes ago

Thomas was 22 weeks old when he was born. His parents CHOSE LIFE after the Doctors told his Parents to abort him. He is a Miracle and is doing Fantastic! God Bless him and his amazing Parents

