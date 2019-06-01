Clicks65

"Totalitarian mentality in the Church"

Cardinal Burke: "To treat esteemed members of the faithful [John Rist] in this way, I think is completely unacceptable." Raymond Arroyo: "Unlike with the McCarrick sanctions, I guess there are some …More
Cardinal Burke: "To treat esteemed members of the faithful [John Rist] in this way, I think is completely unacceptable." Raymond Arroyo: "Unlike with the McCarrick sanctions, I guess there are some sanctions that stick and that are enforced whether there is a canonical decree or not."
