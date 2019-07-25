World Over - 2019-07-25 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo

DR. ELIZABETH LEV, art historian and author of How Catholic Art Saved the Faith: The Triumph of Beauty and Truth in Counter-Reformation Art talks about the power of great art to inspire faith and … More

DR. ELIZABETH LEV, art historian and author of How Catholic Art Saved the Faith: The Triumph of Beauty and Truth in Counter-Reformation Art talks about the power of great art to inspire faith and devotion. FR CASSIAN FOLSOM, prior of the Benedictine Monks of Norcia on BENEDICTA: Marian Chant from Norcia, a CD of Gregorian Chant devoted to songs honoring the Blessed Virgin Mary. ABBY JOHNSON, pro-life activist is joined by actress ASHLEY BRATCHER to talk about the film UNPLANNED that tells the story of ABBY JOHNSON's time as director of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Texas and how she left the abortion industry.