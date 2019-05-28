Clicks8
Moscow Patriarchate - Grand Orthodox Children's Divine Liturgy
Moscow Patriarch Kyrill celebrates a liturgy for children. This is a Church not a kindergarten, like the Vatican II Church. Does anybody think that the children are less impressed by this than by …More
Moscow Patriarch Kyrill celebrates a liturgy for children. This is a Church not a kindergarten, like the Vatican II Church. Does anybody think that the children are less impressed by this than by what our specialists in catechesis do?