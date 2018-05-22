Eileen entering The Poor Clare’s Convent

Clicks146Eileen entering The Poor Clare’s Convent
Clicks146
Write a comment …
She may have a very interesting and inspiring story. Perhaps contacting the people who do know her can provide some biographical material?
Like
Beautiful! When hope is about to dwindle a light comes forth, thanks Jesus for this testimony of courage. Hallelujah
Don Reto Nay likes this.
I don't really know anything about her, but I know the people who accompanied her into the convent, may God bless her.
Revelations121 likes this.