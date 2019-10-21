Clicks98

BREAKING: Controversial Amazon Synod statue seized and thrown into the Tiber River (FULL VIDEO)

Sepp Benedikt
In this dramatic video, at least two persons enter Santa Maria in Traspontina Church near St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, remove several replicas of the controversial statue displayed for the Amazon …More
In this dramatic video, at least two persons enter Santa Maria in Traspontina Church near St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome, remove several replicas of the controversial statue displayed for the Amazon Synod, proceed to the Castel Sant’Angelo and greet St. Michael the Archangel, before chucking the statues into the Tiber River. Read more here: www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-contro…
advoluntas@aol.com
Laudetur Jesus Christus et Maria Immaculata.
Sáncte Míchael Archángele, defénde nos in proélio
