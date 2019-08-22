Scales Fall from Eyes: New Rite Priest Starts Celebrating the Old Mass Father Johannes Nebel who belongs to the Belgian/Austrian community "Das Werk" in Bregenz, Austria has begun celebrating the … More

Father Johannes Nebel who belongs to the Belgian/Austrian community "Das Werk" in Bregenz, Austria has begun celebrating the Traditional Mass in Latin. "The scales fell from my eyes," he wrote in the June edition of the "Information Bulletin" of the Fraternity of Saint Peter. Father speaks - quote – of “the joy which the Roman Rite in its traditional form aroused in him."



He Grew Up with the New Liturgy



Since Father Nebel was born in 1967, he grew up with the new liturgy. He was ordained a priest in 1998. His community "Das Werk" celebrates only the new liturgy. Having a doctorate in Sacred Liturgy, he always celebrated the New Mass devoutly and according to the rubrics. However, Father Nebel came to recognize that the Mass of the Ages expresses the special relationship of the priest with God for the Church.



The New Mass Is a Celebration of the Community



Father Nebel does not say that in the Novus Ordo liturgy a genuine priestly experience is not possible. However, according to him, the focus of the New Mass is on communal celebrations and on an assembly which is chaired by a presider. He regrets the changes that happened after the Second Vatican Council, yet, according to him, are not contained in the documents of the Council. Quote: "In the Council the liturgy is still understood in a classical way as public worship."



The Priest Forgets About Himself



For Father Nebel, the Traditional Mass is a sacred activity where the priest totally forgets about himself. This is due to the solemnity of the rites. He gives for example the precise coincidence of words and liturgical gestures, the opening of each prayer with Dominus vobiscum, the frequent solemn address to God and the consistent distinction between the celebrant and the congregation.