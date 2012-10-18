Language

Clicks
36.5k
The Scarlet and The Black (1983)--uploaded by Irapuato

Irapuato
on Apr 21, 2012 by RosesEternal
Share Like
More
Tina Kohler likes this.
Note Irapuato mentioned this post in Mgr O'Flaherty's legacy celebrated by modern Irish missionaries.
Joycey likes this.
Herz Jesu und Maria likes this.
panda likes this.
EvaLi likes this.
Note Irapuato mentioned this post in 10 1983 Scarlet and the Black 10-10.
Note Irapuato mentioned this post in Vatican's 'Scarlet Pimpernel' honoured.
Irapuato
The Scarlet and the Black is a 1983 made for TV movie starring Gregory Peck and Christopher Plummer. Based on J. P. Gallagher's book The Scarlet Pimpernel of the Vatican (published in 1967), this movie tells the story of Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty, a real life Irish Catholic priest who saved thousands of Jews and Allied POWs in Nazi-occupied Rome.

The movie title The Scarlet and the Black is a reference not only to the black cassock and scarlet sash worn by Monsignors and Bishops in the … [More]
Like
More
Note One more comment from Irapuato