The Scarlet and The Black (1983)--uploaded by Irapuato

Clicks36.5kThe Scarlet and The Black (1983)--uploaded by Irapuato
Clicks36.5k
on Apr 21, 2012 by RosesEternal
The Scarlet and the Black is a 1983 made for TV movie starring Gregory Peck and Christopher Plummer. Based on J. P. Gallagher's book The Scarlet Pimpernel of the Vatican (published in 1967), this movie tells the story of Monsignor Hugh O'Flaherty, a real life Irish Catholic priest who saved thousands of Jews and Allied POWs in Nazi-occupied Rome.
The movie title The Scarlet and the Black is a reference not only to the black cassock and scarlet sash worn by Monsignors and Bishops in the … [More]
The movie title The Scarlet and the Black is a reference not only to the black cassock and scarlet sash worn by Monsignors and Bishops in the … [More]
Like