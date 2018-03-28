Language

Update On Alfie Evans

Ordo Militaris Radio 3
Well, the Hospital Alder Hey used the same Judge, Justice Hayden and the same ruling, an unjust ruling. He will not allow Alfie and his parents to go to Italy to save Alfie's life, he wants Alfie to … More
Sunamis 46
For the safety of everybody it is time to close THIS hospital
Sunamis 46
What goes round, comes round-
They get their payback from god
After their death
Because god remembers everything
Sunamis 46
In america the still have in a few states-
This one law to kill murderes:
I guess it is called death penalty
